Night two of WrestleMania 38 saw Sasha Banks and Naomi become new WWE women’s tag team champions. In a digital exclusive, Banks and Naomi comment on becoming the first black tag team to win the titles, and how they hope to continue knocking down barriers and creating more opportunities going forward. Highlights from the interview are below.

Banks says she wouldn’t be here without Naomi, and hopes that they both elevated the women’s tag titles now that they are champions:

“I would not be here without Naomi. When I came here in WWE in 2015 and I got on the main roster, people have no idea the struggles. Always pushed through. She and Tamina have always had my back. And tonight, holy woah. I don’t even know how to express how I feel because I’m just so overwhelmed. One, to reclaim these, these titles that did not exist five years ago, because we wanted more, we demanded more, and we have more. And now we’re gonna create more opportunity for so many more women, and I just can’t wait. These mean so much to me. Now it’s time to make these the most talked about titles in the WWE, and we’re about to bring it.”

Naomi adds how proud she is that they are the first black women to win the women’s tag titles:

“Oh my gosh, this has been a dream of mine ever since we got these titles, to make history, open doors and so this becomes something we see more often and not a first. There’s still many more doors to knock open and knock down. And we’re just continuing to blaze that trail that the women before us started and hope to inspire more. We’re excited, we’re ready to go. We always ready to go, and we’re ready to show why we’re the best.”

