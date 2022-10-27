Sasha Banks and Naomi have been announced for the 2022 Vulture Festival.

The Vulture Festival announced today that Banks, billed as Mercedes Varnado, and Naomi, billed as Trinity Fatu, will be “just vibing for like an hour” at the festival. Their appearance is scheduled for Saturday, November 12 at 8pm from The Hollywood Roosevelt in Los Angeles, CA.

The festival wrote the following on the appearance by wrestlers-turned-models Banks and Naomi:

“Have you ever been in the presence of real legends? Well, lucky you because this is your opportunity to see Mercedes Varnado and Trinity Fatu (also known as Sasha Banks and Naomi of WWE Superstar fame) live and in person for one night only. We’ll look back on some of their favorite memories, play some games, and maybe even do a little dancing? No bad vibes and nothing out of pocket — just a fun night feeling the glow with two legit bosses we’ve missed a whole lot.”

Tickets for the Banks and Naomi appearance are $25 for General Admission, which includes access to the event and the Vulture Pool Party, plus one drink ticket. The Vulture Plus tickets are $37, and includes everything with the General Admission ticket, plus “perks like faster entry, reserved premium seats, Vulture-approved swag, and even more surprises to come.”

The Vulture Festival is described as a “pop culture spectacle where Vulture (the website, not the bird) comes to life right before your very eyes.” Vulture is a pop culture website owned by New York magazine.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out of a mid-May RAW taping. They have been rumored to return to WWE at times, and to be released, but the last word was that WWE is still hopeful they will return, and that a new deal for Naomi was being worked out. It remains to be seen when, or if, they will actually return to WWE any time soon. While away from WWE, they have started to model more, and they have made various entertainment-related appearances. Banks is set to appear on USA Network’s “Barmageddon” show with WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins in December, as noted with the trailer at this link.

Below is the promotional photo released for Banks and Naomi at the Vulture Festival:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.