WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi likely will not be appearing on tonight’s SmackDown from Grand Rapids, MI.

It was noted by PWInsider that both Banks and Naomi are not in town for SmackDown. Naomi’s husband, SmackDown Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso, took to Instagram Stories this week with a show of support for Naomi and Banks, but WWE sources report that Naomi did not travel with him to Michigan. You can see his post below.

Banks also has not been seen in Michigan, and one source spotted her on a flight from Orlando to Minneapolis.

There’s still no word on what will happen to the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, but it looks like if a decision is made on tonight’s show, that the champions will not be there to participate in any potential angle.

You can click here for the latest backstage report on the Banks – Naomi incident that went down this week.

Stay tuned for more. Below are screenshots of the Instagram Stories from Jimmy:

Jimmy Uso voicing his support of his wife Naomi & her tag team partner Sasha Banks on his instagram story. pic.twitter.com/9PAXkg6EZQ — Daily Usos 🩸 ( slow ) (@DailyUsos) May 18, 2022

