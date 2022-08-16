Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted on the purple carpet at the premiere of Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” on Monday night.

The premiere was held at the El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California. Banks and Naomi were spotted walking the purple carpet, and hanging out with various celebrities.

Banks tweeted photos from the premiere and tagged Mark Ruffalao, the actor who plays Marvel’s Incredible Hulk.

“[green heart emoji] Pull up in the monster,” Banks tweeted. She added, “Hi @MarkRuffalo.”

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out of a live RAW taping in mid-May. It’s rumored that they will be returning to the WWE storylines soon now that Executive Vice President of Talent Relations & Head of Creative Triple H is running the show, but that has not been confirmed. Banks and Naomi made their first non-WWE appearances last weekend at the C2E2 convention in Chicago.

💚 Pull up in the monster

Hi @MarkRuffalo pic.twitter.com/8Ub2WxcWel — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) August 16, 2022

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Naomi attend the #SheHulk premiere! pic.twitter.com/UDOoHSHaG0 — She-Hulk Updates (@shehuIkupdates) August 16, 2022

Sasha Banks, a real woman pic.twitter.com/IoNMWDSYIQ — mister j 🤠 (@brandnewdrip) August 16, 2022

More photos of Mercedes Varnado @SashaBanksWWE at the #SheHulk Purple Carpet pic.twitter.com/mIm3td4BI0 — 𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐝𝐦𝐚𝐧 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) August 16, 2022

