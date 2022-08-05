Sasha Banks took to Twitter today and made her first tweet since walking out of WWE RAW with Naomi back in May.

Banks and Naomi are scheduled to make appearances at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) this coming weekend. Banks tweeted today to promote the appearance.

“I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love yoU,” she wrote.

On a related note, there is some speculation on Banks and Naomi possibly returning to WWE on tonight’s SmackDown. The Los Angeles Rams Twitter account announced Banks for a Celebrity Flag Football game earlier this week, but she is no longer being listed as a participant.

As seen in the tweet below, Banks (listed by her real name) was announced as a member of Team Aaron Donald, for the celebrity exhibition game that is scheduled for later this evening at the Rams Training Camp facility. However, while the tweet is still live, Banks is no longer listed as a participant on the official website for the game, and she is not listed on an Instagram Story post for the game.

The speculation is that Banks was removed from the game to accommodate a potential WWE return on tonight’s SmackDown, but that has not been confirmed.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May due to creative unhappiness. Their WWE futures have been up in the air since then, amid release rumors, but it’s been reported that WWE officials were working on bringing them back following the retirement of Vince McMahon, and it was recently reported that an agreement was reached for their returns, but that has not been confirmed.

