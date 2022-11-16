Sasha Banks has been announced for Comic-Con Revolution in Ontario, California.

The convention announced today that Banks, billed by her real name Mercedes Varnado, will appear on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21 at the Ontario Convention Center.

Photo-op tickets for Banks are $70, with $10 for JPEG copies and $10 for additional prints. At Table tickets for 8×10 photos are $50. Tickets can be found here.

For those who missed it, you can click here for details on some interesting trademarks made by Banks, which were just released today and could be a hint at her future.

