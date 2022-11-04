Sasha Banks took to her Instagram Stories today and fueled the rumor mill with a teaser message for her fans.

Banks said there’s a date coming up that she’s been waiting for over the past six months, and said she can’t wait for this date to get here. She also said she plans to make the most of this month to make all her dreams happen in preparation for the date. Finally, Banks said “there’s going to be something so fucking crazy coming,” but she did not elaborate.

Banks’ full video message reads like this:

“As time passes, there’s been so much growth and there’s been so much beautiful opportunity and a journey that I’ve been loving, but as the time also goes on, the date is coming that I’ve been waiting for… the past six months and I can’t wait. But I’m really gonna make most of this November to make all my dreams happen in preparation for this date that I’ve been waiting for. I’m very excited and I hope you guys come along for this journey, which I know a lot of you have been with me for so long, so thank you, but I just wanna let you know there’s going to be something so fucking crazy coming.”

Banks captioned the video with a message for her fans, known as the Sasha Krew, writing, “I love you Krew”

There’s speculation on Banks possibly referring to the WWE Survivor Series event on November 26 from her hometown of Boston, but that remains to be seen.

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out of a RAW taping in mid-May, while they were the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. There have been many rumors and much speculation on their returns and futures, but nothing has happened. We do know Banks has been training in the ring as of late, but there’s still no confirmation that she is returning to WWE.

