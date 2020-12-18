The season two finale of the highly-acclaimed Disney+ Star Wars show, The Mandalorian, was released today and features Sasha Banks.

She made her first appearance in the Mandalorian earlier in the current season. However, she wasn’t just limited to just one episode.

We won’t spoil what she does in the episode, but it was released this morning. It continues the storyline from her first appearance as a member of the Nite Owls Clan. Banks is in a few action sequences. There is no word on whether the WWE star will be back for the next season of The Mandalorian.

Banks will defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Carmella at this Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV.