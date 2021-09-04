Top WWE superstar and former SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks has been noticeably absent from weekly programming, and was even pulled from her highly anticipated rematch with Bianca Belair at last month’s SummerSlam pay per view due to “personal reasons.”

According to Fightful Select and later confirmed by a fan photo, the Boss was backstage during last night’s episode of SmackDown. However, Fightful Select does add that they have not heard of any creative plans for Banks as of now, but that could always change down the line.

Banks last wrestled at the August 7th WWE SuperShow. Shortly afterwards reports surfaced about her SummerSlam matchup with Belair being in jeopardy. She would be replaced by a returning Becky Lynch, who defeated Belair in less than 30 seconds to win the SmackDown women’s title.