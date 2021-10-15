WWE superstar Sasha Banks recently spoke with the New York Post to hype her matchup with SmackDown women’s champion Becky Lynch on this evening’s edition of Super SmackDown. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Becky Lynch inspiring for her balance of being a WWE superstar and a new mom:

It’s completely so inspiring. To see her come back looking better than she’s ever looked. And to put out a baby and have a six pack, you know she’s coming for everybody’s throat. It just really makes me what to step up my game because I have no idea what it takes to be a mother on the road. They all inspire me so much that they can just do all of this. To be a WWE superstar alone is hard, but to be a woman in the game, but to be a brand new mother, wow, she’s on a whole different level, a whole different fire is in her eyes because she’s not just fighting for herself. She’s fighting for her daughter. Her hunger is just up there. I can’t wait to fight this new Becky Lynch.

On her match with Becky later tonight:

I am super excited for Friday because it’s going to be two and a half hours. It’s a supersized show. I think just me and her we have just a beautiful chemistry in the ring like nobody else. Friday, we’re just gonna steal the show like nobody’s ever seen before. I love wrestling Becky Lynch. She’s absolutely one of my favorites. She part of the Four Horsewomen and this Friday’s gonna be no different.

Talks getting to be herself and not having to worry about traditional babyface or heel roles: