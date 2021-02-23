WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks was the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions to discuss a number of pro-wrestling related topics, including what The Boss thought about Ronda Rousey’s WWE stint, and how important her longtime friend/rival Bayley is to her career. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Rousey put in the work during her time in WWE:

You can bring in Ronda Rousey, but you should be paying me to do be doing what she’s doing. You have the talent here. I’ve put in the work. But Ronda Rousey is a household legend and name to her own. If it wasn’t for Ronda Rousey, who knows if the women’s division here would be women’s wrestling. She put in the work, she loved it. She came in to the locker room very humbled and wanting to know everything that she could to be the best. [She was] an outsider that we can accept as we understand the business within the WWE. She was an MMA-fighter, that’s what she was and we felt it. She was so cool.

How important Bayley was to her career:

Her energy, her – just her, how she represented herself, how she talked about wrestling. I was like ‘oh my God, I can talk to you like I’m 10 years old and we can talk like how I wanted to talk to so many people about WWE when I was a kid. She just changed the whole game and I’m just so grateful for her because I would not be – another person I would not be here without her. I couldn’t be here without Bayley.

The full Broken Skull Sessions can be found on the WWE Network. (H/T and transcribed by Inside the Ropes)