Former WWE superstar and multi-time women’s champion Sasha Banks recently appeared on the Ahch to Radio: A Star Wars Podcast to discuss a wide array of topics, including how she’s been doing a lot more acting these days, and how her next goal is to get into the music industry, revealing that she has a music video piece in production. Check out The Boss’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says she wants to get into the music game next:

“There is so much that I’m creating right now. It’s all under an umbrella. I’m an actor, writer, producer, and extraordinaire entertainer. All within those realms, I’m doing something. You just have to stay tuned. You have a microphone, that’s something big I want to do. Not podcasting, but music.”

Says she has been getting a lot of acting opportunities:

“I don’t know if that’s the number one next thing because acting…there are a lot of things coming up acting right now. I’m really starting to focus my mind around music and the music realm and being kind of a director in that space of creating a musical video piece.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)