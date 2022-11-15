Sasha Banks recently filed to trademark several terms, which are fueling the rumor mill on her potential pro wrestling future outside of WWE.

The names were filed for on November 10, by trademark lawyer Michael E. Dockins, on behalf of what appears to be Banks’ new company created back in August, Soulnado Inc.

The following trademarks were applied for:

* Statement Maker

* Mercedes Mone’

* Mone’ Talks

* Bank Mone’

Banks and Naomi have been away from WWE since walking out in mid-May while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. There have been a lot of rumors and unconfirmed reports on their WWE futures since then, and while it was believed that eventually they would return to work for the company, nothing has been confirmed. As noted earlier this month at this link, Banks has been teasing something pretty significant for the near future.

The following use descriptions were included with the USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) filings:



IC 014. US 002 027 028 050. G & S: Jewelry; Jewelry and imitation jewelry; Pins being jewelry



IC 016. US 002 005 022 023 029 037 038 050. G & S: Decals; Stickers; Posters made of paper; Stickers; Collectable printed trading cards; Collectible printed trading cards; Pictures in the nature of printed photographs; Printed post cards; Printed postcards; Printed posters



IC 021. US 002 013 023 029 030 033 040 050. G & S: Coffee mugs; Drinking glasses; Water bottles sold empty



IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Leggings; Pants; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts



IC 028. US 022 023 038 050. G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures



IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment services in the nature of live audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor; Entertainment services in the nature of live visual and audio performances by an actor or musician; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment services, namely, providing music tours in the nature of live musical performances; Entertainment services, namely, providing non-downloadable prerecorded music via a website; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler, actor, and musician; Entertainment, namely, live music concerts; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing on-line music, not downloadable; Providing on-line videos featuring a professional wrestler, actor, and musician, not downloadable; Providing online music, not downloadable



Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

