WWE superstar Sasha Banks shared a photo on her Twitter revealing that she’s added custom “The Boss” side-plates to the Raw women’s championship. Banks came in possession of the belt after the questionable finish at last Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules, when her partner in crime Bayley counted the pinfall in her bout against Asuka. WWE has since clarified that the Empress is still the reigning champion, however that didn’t stop Banks from making a few additions.
She writes, “Getting HANDED a title does not make you a Champion…. taking it does!”
Getting HANDED a title does not make you a Champion…. taking it does! @WWEAsuka #ScrewYouBecky #ThankYouVince #SmackDown #RAW pic.twitter.com/v5g9L1XTPA
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 25, 2020
Banks is the reigning women’s tag champion with Bayley.
- WWE Hall of Famer Excited About Big E Single’s Run
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Jim Cornette On How He Wanted To Originally Book Kane
- Sasha Banks Has Her Custom Side Plates Added To WWE Raw Women’s Championship
- Disco Inferno Questions Whether Cody Rhodes Is A Face Or A Heel, Rhodes Responds
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week