Sasha Banks Has Her Custom Side Plates Added To WWE Raw Women’s Championship

WWE superstar Sasha Banks shared a photo on her Twitter revealing that she’s added custom “The Boss” side-plates to the Raw women’s championship. Banks came in possession of the belt after the questionable finish at last Sunday’s Horror Show at Extreme Rules, when her partner in crime Bayley counted the pinfall in her bout against Asuka. WWE has since clarified that the Empress is still the reigning champion, however that didn’t stop Banks from making a few additions.

She writes, “Getting HANDED a title does not make you a Champion…. taking it does!”

Banks is the reigning women’s tag champion with Bayley.