WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks recently appeared on the ProSieben MAXX’s Instagram Live to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how she hopes WWE has a Queen of the Ring tournament and how she’s still eyeing a matchup with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Highlights are below.

How she wants a Queen of the Ring tournament to take place in WWE:

“I feel like — I mean, a Queen of the Ring tournament on a whole PPV for itself would be really freaking cool. But I’ve been waiting for Evolution 2 for a very long time. So maybe we can do that first, and maybe we can start off little bit [with] matches at Evolution for the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Maybe something like that can happen. But that’s up to you guys, you have to tweet Vince [McMahon]. Make sure you keep on tweeting him so we can have that in 2021.”

Still eyeing a showdown with Trish Stratus:

“There are so many. There’s so many new women, so I feel like all these matches, I can have. But even like a dream match with Trish Stratus? I feel we can make happen one day, I really do if she wants to, if she’s down. But we have to get paid a lot of money for that one, okay? Because that’s top dollar right there.”

(H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)