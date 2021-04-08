WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks recently interviewed with Erika Nardini on Token CEO podcast to hype this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where The Boss defend her title against this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair. During her conversation Banks gives heavy praise to Belair, and says that they will be the Mania main event. Highlights are below.

Has heavy praise for Bianca Belair and hypes their title matchup at Mania:

I’ve been crying all morning. It’s Monday, WrestleMania is on Saturday. I can’t believe this 10-year-old girl is about to live her dream and main event WrestleMania, I truly believe that. To see someone like Bianca Belair, who is brand new and just came into the game. She won the Royal Rumble, she’s so athletic and so incredible. She is the future of WWE, and so am I, I’m younger, don’t forget. At WrestleMania, we will be main eventing. This is my first singles match at WrestleMania and it’s the first time it’s two African-American women will be headlining WrestleMania. This is crazy because it’s bigger than me.

How everything she’s done with WWE is bigger than her:

The beautiful thing is, everything I’ve done with WWE, not only has it been for me, but it’s been bigger than me because of the impact it’s made on so many amazing people all over the world of every color and race. I’m letting it all sink in. I’ve been calling my friend Bayley all morning, ‘Oh my God, I’m freaking out.’ I’m so thankful.

