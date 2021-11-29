WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Sasha Banks recently spoke with BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani about a number of pro-wrestling related topics, most notably how The Boss needed to take a break from WWE after describing her WrestleMania 35 experience as numbing. Highlights from the interview are below.

How she knew she had to take a break after WrestleMania 35 because she felt nothing performing at it:

“Maybe, yeah 2019 I was at that WrestleMania when I was just like, ‘Woah, I’m not nervous. I don’t feel anything and this is Wrestle freaking Mania. I couldn’t believe it. The biggest fan, the girl that wanted this her entire life didn’t feel anything at the biggest show ever? I mean, this is every wrestler’s dream to be here, and at that very moment I knew that I needed to take a break and I was like, ‘Alright, I gotta go find myself.’ And I did and it’s the best decision that I ever made and I’m so thankful that I did.”

Describes the feeling as numbness:

“It’s the energy that you feel. It’s the feeling, the numbness that you feel of going out there and not feeling the crowd the same way that you used to and not feeling that energy from them. If you go out there feeling numb and there’s no light in your eyes, if you can’t perform at your highest good, even though I did go out there and I put 110 percent, I was not loving it. There was no light behind my eyes and I wanted to find that again because this was my everything. This has been my life since I was 10 years old and I wasn’t gonna let it kill me. So, I was gonna find my light with it again. So, I took my break and it’s the best, best, best decision I ever made. It’s the best I’ve ever been.”

