WWE superstar Sasha Banks was the latest guest on the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included The Boss looking back on her Takeover Brooklyn classic with Bayley, and how her Hell in a Cell title match against Becky Lynch was the most painful of her career. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reflects on her classic encounter with Bayley at Takeover Brooklyn I:

“We wanted to be the top of the weekend. We wanted to have the match of the night, and I wanted to have the greatest women’s match of all time, and I feel like that match really is. I can remember my whole day, from waking up to going to sleep. I remember absolutely everything, and I can’t remember anything else. I wanted to leave a legacy. I wanted to leave a stamp that I’m the greatest. I was leaving NXT. I was giving Bayley the NXT Women’s Championship, and I was going to the main roster, finally. It was kind of like a sendoff. That was our first time having an NXT TakeOver outside of Full Sail which only holds maybe 800 people. We sold out the Barclays Center. To us, we were competing with RAW, SmackDown, and SummerSlam.”

Calls her Hell in a Cell match against Becky Lynch the most painful she’s ever been in:

“It’s the most painful match I’ve ever been in besides maybe Money in the Bank. Getting hit with a kendo stick, I still have a line and a bruise on my leg to this day and an indent. That match has always changed my career because it makes me think differently on how I structure a match. How do I test myself? How do I just entertain while getting hit with a chair? Going through a table, again with the kendo sticks, and then the steel cage itself. It’s no joke. You can cut yourself on those things. Becky Lynch put a steel chair in the steel cage, lifted me up and drop kicked me? It’s crazy. You feel it for a month.”

