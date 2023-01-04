Mercedes Varnado has officially arrived in NJPW.

The former Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Moné, made her NJPW debut at tonight’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Moné confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after her successful title defense over Tam Nakano.

Moné first congratulated KAIRI on the win, and offered her hand for a shake, but Moné then laid KAIRI out. Moné took the mic and announced that she is in NJPW and Stardom to make history, calling herself the CEO of the women’s division. The WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion then promised to take the title from KAIRI at NJPW’s Battle In The Valley event on Saturday, February 18 in San Jose, CA.

Moné began her WWE career back in August 2012 when she signed her first contract. She and Naomi walked out of a RAW taping in mid-May due to creative issues, while the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. Moné reportedly became a free agent on January 1 of this year. She leaves WWE as the fourth Women’s Triple Crown Champion, the third Women’s Grand Slam Champion, a one-time WWE NXT Champion, a five-time RAW Women’s Champion, a one-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, and a three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Below are a few shots of Moné’s NJPW debut:

Mercedes Mone FKA Sasha Banks arrived in New Japan Pro Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17 and challenged Kari for the IWGP Women's Title for February 18th at Battle in the Valley!#MercedesMone #WrestleKingdom pic.twitter.com/D53BDA0VAw — Balor Club Guy (@TheBalorClubGuy) January 4, 2023

Am with #SashaBanks aka @MercedesVarnado aka #MercedesMone to the very end of the earths! Good luck in NJWP Boss! pic.twitter.com/ClE19H3AOt — Alpha Ayiol Daikuei (@DaikueiA19) January 4, 2023

https://twitter.com/ROLEM0D3L/status/1610586473744695299

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.