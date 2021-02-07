WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks has been named the honorary starter for next Sunday’s Daytona 500 race, which is Nascar’s biggest annual event of the year.

Get your green flag ready! 🚦#SmackDown Women's Champion @SashaBanksWWE will be the honorary starter at the #Daytona500 next Sunday at 2:30 PM ET on FOX. pic.twitter.com/mG7HcabN1L — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 6, 2021

WWE’s Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon would congratulate Banks on Twitter by writing, “The Boss of the ring and the track!” The champ would respond with, “About to roll up in my blue Bugatti! Thank you @VinceMcMahon Thank you @NASCAR.”

Check out the exchange below.