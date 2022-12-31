Mercedes Varnado, formerly known as Sasha Banks, filed to trademark the name “Mone’ Banks’ on 12/27. It was filed through her company Soulnado Inc. This may be her new ring name.
Varnado is in Japan ahead of her expected appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on 1/4. There has been speculation that she’s the mystery person who will appear as Saraya’s partner on AEW Dynamite on 1/11 for a tag team partner.
The former WWE star is under a non-compete clause until January 1. Here are all of the trademarks that she has filed for thus far:
– Mone’ Banks
– Mercedes Mone’
– Mone’ Talks
– Bank Mone’
– Statement Maker