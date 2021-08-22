Sasha Banks will not be working tonight’s WWE SummerSlam PPV in the match against SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, according to Raj Giri of WrestlingInc.

Banks’ status had been up in the air after she and Belair missed last weekend’s live events due to “unforeseen circumstances” but it was reported mid-week that the SummerSlam match was on. It was then reported on Friday that the match was in jeopardy once again as word going around SmackDown was that Banks may have been pulled from SummerSlam because she was not backstage for last night’s go-home show. Banks did not appear on SmackDown, but WWE continued promoting Banks vs. Belair up until tonight’s pay-per-view.

