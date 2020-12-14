WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks was a guest on WWE India to talk about the legacy of the late great Eddie Guerrero, who The Boss credits as the superstar who changed her life and made her want to be a wrestler.

Watching him on WWE was the reason why I wanted to be a WWE Superstar. He is everything that just made me connect to this world and made me find myself as a person and gave me my sole purpose in my career. I thank Eddie Guerrero for everything. He really laid the foundation for what I think a wrestler should be to the WWE and to the world. He is incredible. He is the best. And if nobody’s ever seen him, please get the WWE Network and watch him. He’s so magical, words can’t even say it. You just have to watch him.

You can check out the champ’s full comments here.

(H/T and Transcribed by Rajah)