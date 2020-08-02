Sasha Banks On The Good & Bad About Not Working In Front Of A Crowd

During her appearance on “The Day Of”, Sasha Banks spoke on the pros and cons of working without a live audience. Here’s what she had to say:
I miss — for instance if a beach ball is thrown into the crowd, then taken away from them, how are you going to get back? What are you going to do? We don’t have that anymore. Or what if they don’t like the way something is going, you can change their minds, I love that. You feed off their energy, and I really, really miss that, but I have been learning so much more since they’ve been gone, as well.
I’m ready for them to kind of come back. Well, I’m ready for the world to get a little bit better to figure out what they want to do for it to be amazing and open for everyone’s safety. Until then, I’m gonna keep on entertaining and you’re gonna keep on watching at home. I hope you enjoy it.
But maybe it’s during these crazy times, it’s on such a different grande scheme of things of how I look at this as a whole, since we don’t have an audience. Maybe that’s why I’m not as so, ‘Oh my God, what are they going to think?’ Because their opinion is really online, and the thing is I don’t have to read that, and I don’t read it. Really, my opinion is my opinion of what I think this match is going to be and what it means to me.
You can check out the clip below:
@SashaBanksWWE on what she misses most about no fans in the audience during shows. #WWEDayOf pic.twitter.com/SZIPGajbvD
— Austin (@rondarouseyszn) August 2, 2020
Credit: WWE. H/T WrestlingInc.
