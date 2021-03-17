During her interview with the Sailor Moon Fan Podcast, Sasha Banks spoke on how she came up with her Banks Statement finishing move. Here’s what she had to say:

When I was trying to find my character and I was just thinking I had to be a bad guy, I wanted a whole new finisher. At the time, I was just doing a neckbreaker finisher. I was like that’s cute, but it’s basic because everyone does a neckbreaker and I’m not trying to be basic in WWE. I really loved the backstabber and how it looked. I was really small, and I needed a finisher that I could do to everybody. One day, I went to training and asked the head trainer, ‘Can you help me?’ He said, ‘I like the backstabber, but how about you flip it into a crossface?’ I was like, ‘Oh, money, money, money, like a bank statement.’ That’s what I do, I leave a statement. I take that change, put it in the back, cha-ching, and I make these girls tap out.