During an interview with BT Sport, Sasha Banks revealed that she is interested in facing Kay Lee Ray for the NXT Women’s UK Championship. Here’s what she had to say:

I’m only 28 and I’ve done so much already, but just within this year I’ve held every single title except for the NXT one and the NXT UK one. So, Kay Lee Ray, I got a private jet sweetie, I’m making millions. I don’t mind flying over there. Or we can meet halfway. I can buy an island. I’m that rich. I don’t mind snatching that [NXT UK women’s title] from her because that’s a nice little dream match of mine.

You can check out the interview HERE.

Credit: BT Sport. H/T 411Mania.