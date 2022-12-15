Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) appeared alongside her longtime friend/rival Bayley on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live, where The Boss spoke about her recent stint in Mexico training next to lucha-libre legend Juventud Guerrera, as well as Skayde and current AEW superstar Bandido. Check out what Banks thoughts about her time in Mexico in the highlights below.

On her time in Mexico and training with a number of top lucha stars:

I miss Mexico so much. I still think about it every single day. I thought about it last night. I’m like, what a huge freakin’ crazy honor to live in a different country and let alone Mexico for my first time living out of the United States. Just to go out there and train Lucha Libre with all of these top legends that I grew up watching whether it was Ricky Marvin, ‘The Juice’ Juventud [Guerrera], Skayde who I had been looking for-for the past legit seven years.

Says she’s homesick for Mexico:

I’ve been such a fan of him and his work and the way that he teaches, he taught a lot of the CHIKARA Pro guys so like Claudio [Castagnoli] and Drew Gulak and I’m a huge fan of Claudio, Cesaro’s work so I wanted to get my basing down, my rolls down so I found him at Bandido’s GYM and I freaked out like a fan. I was like [gasped], ‘You’re here, actually here. I’ve been DMing you for years, trying to find your email, trying to go to seminars here in the United States’ and now, there I was in Mexico training with him… Craziest timing, like so meant to be. Trained with five different people whether it was Ricky Marvin, ‘The Juice’… Mamba, Skayde, this guy named — what was this guy’s name? I forget… [Mr. Iguana was there too]. There was just so, so, so much, I miss it so much. I miss it daily. I’m like homesick from Mexico because I belong there.

