WWE superstar Sasha Banks was a guest on today’s edition of Talking Smack where The Boss explained her absence from WrestleMania 37, and warns Bianca Belair that she plans on taking back her SmackDown women’s championship at SummerSlam. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Why she’s been gone from WWE since WrestleMania:

“What does it mean? I mean, I finally get my rematch. I finally get my revenge on Bianca Belair. You know, for months I was sitting at home healing that wound that she did to me after she cheated with that braid. I would never drop that low if I was the champion. No, no, no, no. I brought people up. Just like I brought Bianca up. Just like I helped her get an ESPY. Just like I helped her get all these accolades that she wants to claim that she’s the biggest star now. She’s the EST of WWE? Well, I’m the Legit Boss and I’m coming back for my SmackDown Women’s Championship.”

Promises to take back the belt at SummerSlam:

“I mean, wouldn’t you say thank you after everything I’ve done? I don’t get no respect around here. I’m The Boss, I’m the standard, I’m the leader, and I’m the conversation, and she needs to realize that. Come SummerSlam, Bianca will not be the EST of WWE no more. Because I’m the greatest, I’m the best. So I guess that makes me the EST of the WWE now. Bye, Bu. I’ll see you at SummerSlam. Victory is mine.”

