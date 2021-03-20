WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks appeared on today’s edition of Talking Smack to hype up tomorrow’s Fastlane pay per view, where the Boss will be teaming up with her WrestleMania opponent Bianca Belair to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag titles. Highlights are below.

Says she is going to make history by becoming the first three-time women’s tag champion:

I’m going to be the first-ever three-time Women’s Tag Team Champion. And I’m going to be walking in and walking out of WrestleMania as ‘Two Belts Banks.’

Promises to walk out of Mania still being the world champion:

Look, I respect Bianca, and Bianca respects me. That’s why she chose me. And that’s why I’m the best in WWE because she chose me. I’m the champion. There’s no hate between me and Bianca. Just you wait; tomorrow night, we’re going to be making history, again, when we’re walking in as tag team champions. But, just to remind you, I will be walking out of WrestleMania the SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Check out her full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)