Before women’s tag team wrestling became a standard feature across major promotions, the idea spent years in limbo inside WWE and Mercedes Moné remembers exactly how uncertain that journey felt.

Writing in her personal publication MonéMag, the current All Elite Wrestling star reflected on the moment she finally realized WWE was moving forward with women’s tag team championships. According to Moné, the decision did not arrive with a clear green light or celebratory announcement. Instead, it came in a way that felt distant, almost unreal, after years of persistence from the women pushing for it.

Moné explained that during her WWE run, multiple female wrestlers consistently advocated for tag titles, only to be met with deflection. She suggested that Vince McMahon rarely gave direct approval and often reframed ideas as his own once they were implemented. The official confirmation, she recalled, came during the company’s Evolution event, long after the groundwork had already been laid by the women themselves.

Even then, Moné admitted she remained skeptical. Although Triple H relayed the news to the roster, she wasn’t convinced the plan would actually materialize. That doubt lingered until she happened to be in Orlando during a Raw taping where McMahon publicly announced the championships. Watching the segment from Gorilla Position, the reality finally set in.

Moné described being overwhelmed by emotion in that moment, recalling years of waiting, being dismissed, and repeatedly told to come back another time. For her, the announcement represented more than just WWE adding new belts; it symbolized a shift in the industry. The creation of women’s tag titles helped normalize the division and encouraged other promotions, including AEW and TNA, to follow suit.

The titles were officially introduced in late 2018, with Moné and Bayley going on to become the first champions the following year. Looking back, Moné sees that moment not just as a career highlight, but as proof that persistence can eventually reshape the business, even when it takes far longer than it should.

“We didn’t find out from Vince in person. I don’t think Vince ever honestly said the word yes—ever. He always said things in his own way, framing them as something he had created. He was the one who made it, and he’s the one who ultimately made it happen. That’s not a lie. We officially found out at Evolution that the tag team titles were being made,” she said.

