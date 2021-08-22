Bianca Belair was originally supposed to defend the SmackDown Women’s Title against Sasha Banks at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Banks wasn’t cleared for action at the PPV. However, WWE is hopeful she will be back soon.

WWE had Becky Lynch make her return to replace Banks and beat Belair for the title in quick fashion.

There had been conflicting reports all week whether the match would take place as advertised as Banks and Belair missed last weekend’s live events.