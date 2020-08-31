As noted, last night’s WWE Payback pay-per-view saw Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley drop the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles to Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. The finish saw Baszler put Banks in the Muta Lock while trapping Bayley in the Kirifuda Clutch for the double submission win.

The loss led to more tension between Banks and Bayley. Banks took to Twitter after the show and declared that she did not cause them to lose.

“I didn’t tap #WWEPayback,” Banks tweeted.

Bayley tweeted a response this morning and simply wrote, “Dude”

There’s no word yet on what WWE has planned for The Golden Role Models, but a singles match between the two has been speculated.

You can see their full post-Payback exchange below:

Dude — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) August 31, 2020

