WWE superstar Sasha Banks was a recent guest on the Just Women’s Sports podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how The Boss reacted when TJ Wilson told her she was going to be in the main event of WrestleMania 37 along with Bianca Belair. Highlights from Sasha’s interview can be found below.

Says the whole month was stressful because she wasn’t sure if she would headline, even though she knew it had to be her:

The whole month was such an anxiety thing. We had no idea who was going to main event WrestleMania. The year before, I was telling my best friend Bayley, ‘I’m going to main event WrestleMania 37.’ It was always my dream to main event WrestleMania and I was just putting it out there to the universe and striving and working towards it. The month before WrestleMania, I really thought, I heard rumblings it was going to be the guys and I was like, ‘What can I do?’ All I can do is be me and keep on doing my work and show Vince that ‘if I’m not the main event, I don’t know what main event you’re going to have.’ Legit, the Wednesday before WrestleMania, I found out we were the main event. I was so nervous and was asking, ‘Did you check the card, did anyone tell you?’ ‘You’re not the main event.’ ‘No one told me that.’ I was going to go to rehearsals and if I found out, all I could do is maybe ask Vince.

Says TJ Wilson was the one who gave her the good news:

I went to rehearsals and TJ Wilson told me that I was the main event and I instantly started crying. It was so overwhelming and it was crazy. It’s the biggest thing you can do in wrestling and my heroes haven’t gotten to do what I’ve done. Not only that, just being a woman and an African-American woman, we’re checking off so many things. The biggest thing I got to check off was fully accomplishing everything I had written down as a kid. I’m on vacation right now, still soaking that in.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)