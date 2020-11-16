WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks recently spoke to USA Today to hype her appearance on the Disney+ original series The Mandalorian. Highlights from The Boss’s interview can be found below.

How excited she is to show the world who she is:

I’m so thankful for the role of playing Sasha Banks for so long, but it took Mercedes Varnado to put in that work, and it took Mercedes to get through those doors of the WWE and to be able to do ‘Star Wars. I’m just so excited to show the world exactly who I am.

Says she wants to do more projects outside WWE: