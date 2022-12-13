Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) is set to make big bucks with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

As we’ve noted, Banks is set to make an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The main show is scheduled for January 4 at the Tokyo Dome, in Tokyo, Japan, while a second night has been announced for January 21 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan, but it remains to be seen which show Banks will appear at. Banks’ appearance was not booked through WWE, and she is expected to become a free agent before then. It’s also been reported, but not confirmed, that Banks is done with WWE at the end of this month as the two sides were far apart on money as Banks asked for a high number. Promoters who tried to book Banks for the recent WrestleCade convention were told that she was not taking any pro wrestling bookings until after January 1.

In an update, a new report from Voices of Wrestling notes that Banks is set to have a limited appearance contract for Banks, which is currently in the works.

Banks’ fee to work NJPW is said to be “significantly higher” than what NJPW paid for Chris Jericho, making her the highest-paid contracted wrestler to Bushiroad, the parent company of NJPW and Stardom.

There’s no word on the exact pay Banks will be making from NJPW, but Jericho was making $100,000 per appearance.

Bushiroad Founder/President Takaaki Kidani reportedly led the charge to bring Banks to NJPW. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio how Kidani wanted a top WWE star to come to NJPW, and he was willing to pay a lot of money.

It was noted that while Banks will make a lot of money with NJPW, and more than she’d make in WWE, but in total, NJPW won’t book her on enough shows to where would make in the long-run what she’d make in WWE. However, Banks working just a few shows for NJPW here and there will leave her plenty of time to work on other projects, and possibly work for AEW.

There’s no word yet on if Banks has signed the contract yet. It was previously reported that she’s expected to be a free agent some time before the first week of January, but as of this writing, Banks and Naomi are both listed as active Superstars on the official WWE roster page.

Rumors on NJPW doing Banks vs. IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI (fka Kairi Sane) continue this week with the speculation ramping up. KAIRI is set to defend against Tam Nakano at Wrestle Kingdom, and there’s been speculation on Banks vs. KAIRI happening at NJPW’s first major international event of 2023, which is Battle In The Valley on Saturday, February 18 from the San Jose Civic Center in San Jose, CA. A Wrestle Kingdom appearance by Banks, and a successful title defense by KAIRI at the same event, could set up a potential Banks vs. KAIRI title match at Battle In The Valley.

It’s also been speculated that WWE could freeze Banks’ deal due to time off or give in to her demand for the amount of money she wants, potentially preventing her from going to NJPW or AEW.

There’s no update on Banks possibly going to AEW, which is obviously rumored. The January 11 edition of AEW Dynamite is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, with Saraya and a mystery partner vs. Britt Baker and AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter. The rumor is that Banks may end up being the partner for Saraya, but that has not been confirmed by any sources.

