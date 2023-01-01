Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.
On Sunday morning, Banks posted a cryptic tweet about taking a risk on something she loves.
She captioned the post with, “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.”
As previously reported, Banks filed to trademark the name Moné Banks, her new ring name.
When you take a risk doing what you love, that's exciting. pic.twitter.com/pR5xkBapXh
— Mercedes Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) January 1, 2023