Sasha Banks, who got her WWE release and is expected to start working for NJPW beginning with a surprise appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

On Sunday morning, Banks posted a cryptic tweet about taking a risk on something she loves.

She captioned the post with, “When you take a risk doing what you love, that’s exciting.”

As previously reported, Banks filed to trademark the name Moné Banks, her new ring name.