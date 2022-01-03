Sasha Banks provided some good news in a post on Twitter after fans were concerned that she was injured at Sunday’s WWE house show.

As previously reported, Banks looked to have hurt her leg or knee during a match against Charlotte Flair in Fayetteville, North Carolina when she took an over-the-knee backbreaker as her leg was planted awkwardly. She kicked out of a pinfall but stayed on the mat before they went to the finish with Flair going over. Post-match, Banks was helped to the back.

This could have been the spot? Looks like her leg is under pic.twitter.com/nFPme5bsh0 — BXsavageschasn28snz (@MikeDesorbo1) January 3, 2022

Banks took to Twitter to note, “I’m good. Thank you for the love always.”