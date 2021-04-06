WWE SmackDown women’s champion Sasha Banks recently spoke with GQ Magazine to hype up this weekend’s WrestleMania 37 pay per view, where The Boss defends her title against this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Bianca Belair. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On the importance of her and Bianca Belair competing in a high-stakes match at WrestleMania:

You just have to look at the times. That we can have two African-American women potentially main-event is huge, not just for the world of wrestling but for the world all over. For young women and people of every single color to know that nobody can hold them back from their destination and their purpose in life. To make things happen and grow. Because one day we’re not going to [have to say] ‘first time ever’ for anything. It’s just beautiful people, these beautiful human beings, living life and getting to fulfil their dreams like everybody else. Sometimes in this world, people make you hate yourself. People make you question yourself. People feel like they don’t deserve the world when they need to translate that and know that you deserve everything.

How she still wants a dream matchup with Meiko Satomura: