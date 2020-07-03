Sasha Banks Takes Credit for WWE NXT Ratings Success

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks is apparently taking credit for the WWE NXT Great American Bash ratings success.
As noted, Wednesday’s special NXT episode topped the AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest episode in viewership, but not ratings in the key demographic. Banks took to Twitter after the report came out and called herself a draw.
“The Draw…… but YOU already knew that! #LegitBoss,” Banks wrote.
As noted, AEW’s Chris Jericho also tweeted on the ratings war this week and said AEW was the real winner. You can see his tweet at this link, and the full ratings report at this link.
Below is the full tweet from Banks:
The Draw…… but YOU already knew that! #LegitBoss pic.twitter.com/D10sLWmunH
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 3, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- WWE Reportedly Purchases EVOLVE, New Wrestlers Being Signed, WWE Picks Up Video Libraries, Gabe Sapolsky’s Indie Career Ends, More
- Sheamus On His Backstage Fight With Yoshi Tatsu
- Chris Jericho Reacts to This Week’s AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Ratings Report
- New Details on How Edge Was Injured at WWE Backlash
- Impact Wrestling Reportedly Talking with Several Free Agents
- The Rock Responds To WWE On FOX Asking Fans To Choose Between Him And Steve Austin
- Undertaker Talks Original Vision For Feud With AJ Styles, Finding Out His Brother Had Passed, Filming The Boneyard Match Offsite
- Jeff Jarrett Trial Against IMPACT Wrestling Set To Begin This Morning
- Bobby Lashley Discusses His Angle With Lana And Feeling Uncomfortable
- King Baron Corbin Reportedly Not Happy with Matt Riddle Feud
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury