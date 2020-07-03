Sasha Banks Takes Credit for WWE NXT Ratings Success

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks is apparently taking credit for the WWE NXT Great American Bash ratings success.

As noted, Wednesday’s special NXT episode topped the AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest episode in viewership, but not ratings in the key demographic. Banks took to Twitter after the report came out and called herself a draw.

“The Draw…… but YOU already knew that! #LegitBoss,” Banks wrote.

As noted, AEW’s Chris Jericho also tweeted on the ratings war this week and said AEW was the real winner. You can see his tweet at this link, and the full ratings report at this link.

Below is the full tweet from Banks:

