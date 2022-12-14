Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) recently appeared alongside her longtime friend/rival Bayley on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree on Instagram Live, where The Boss spoke about wrapping her first film project, and how she continues to remain busy outside of pro-wrestling. Highlights are below.

On her experience filming her first movie:

Insane how full circle that is, to get a first movie and to know that it’s in Boston. It came at a weird point where I was right in the middle of training in Mexico, so I kind of had to choose what days I needed to give up for that. To go back and forth between Boston and Mexico was such an incredible experience that I can say that I did it, I accomplished that, and it’s cool.

Says she is trying to slow down after being asked about her makeup tutorials: