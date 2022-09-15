Former multi-time women’s champion Sasha Banks recently appeared on the Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast to discuss her transition from pro-wrestling to acting, and how she greatly admires The Rock for becoming the biggest superstar in the world. That and more from the Boss’s interview can be found in the highlights below.

How she reacted when she got the call to do the Mandalorian:

“When I got the call for Star Wars, I thought, wow I have the potential to be not only talked about in the same line of work [not only] with those guys in the wrestling realm but also in the Hollywood realm.”

How she’s still in her prime in wrestling while transitioning to acting:

“You don’t see women come from that space to the Hollywood world. It’s usually when they’re retired or injured or something of that sorts. I’m at the top of my game, in my prime.”

Talks her admiration for the Rock:

“He’s the number one actor in the whole friggin’ world. He came from wrestling. He’s only been in wrestling for a short amount of time but his impact alone just tells you how hard of work he put in. So when I look at people like him I’m just like, ‘Alright, it’s time to one-it-up and do it for the women.’ I’m trying to do this for the women going forward so that we can be in the same light, in the same talks as all of them.”

