Cannabis & Tech Today Magazine recently conducted an interview with former multi-time women’s champion Sasha Banks, where The Boss spoke about her love of CBD and how it has helped her get through some tough times, including her ongoing battle with anxiety and depression. Check out The Boss’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

How hard it is to be a wrestler and how CBD helped her through tough times:

“Being a professional wrestler, it’s so draining. It’s so, so hard. We’re never home. We’re always banged up and always hurt. And once I got introduced to CBD my life just fully, fully changed. I noticed that anxiety I would get, once I took CBD it all just dissipated. I started to feel like myself again. I started [working] with Manny and Abby, and the more that we learned and grew, we just wanted to create our own project.”

Says she introduced many other wrestlers to CBD:

“And there are so many people in the locker room that I gave CBD to and they’re just like, “Wait, what is this? Oh my God, this makes me feel good.” So you see, not even the culture in wrestling, the culture all over the world is changing.”