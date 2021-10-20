WWE superstar and former multi-time women’s champion Sasha Banks was the guest on today’s edition of WWE The Bump, where the Boss hyped up tomorrow’s Crown Jewel pay per view from Saudi Arabia.

During the interview WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was brought up in conversation, someone Banks has been campaigning for a matchup against for years. Here is what she had to say:

“I’m waiting for Trish. That’s all on her. I feel like she’s been dodging me, she’s not been answering my calls. I’m all game, I’m always ready, I stay ready. So, whenever Trish is ready for me, she knows where to find me.”

You can check out the Boss’s full comments in the video below.