Sasha Banks appeared on “Mark Andrews: My Love Letter to Wrestling” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, she talked about the difference is between working the indies and working for WWE:

“It was so hard because I came in like, ‘I know how to wrestle.’ Then I got slapped in the face and I said, ‘No you don’t. Not WWE style,’” Banks shared.

“There is so much more to it. We are a television show, so number one, we have to understand the audience that we are performing in front of the camera. It’s scary when you have to be in such a zone where you have thousands of fans yelling at you. You have the red light looking at you. You have people on the floor going, ‘Go, go, go.’ You have the referee. You have the new person in the ring.”

“It’s so much coming from the independent scene where it was like, ‘Do whatever.’ There was no psychology. No time cues. It was like, ‘Let me do a superkick because I’m doing my favorite moves from my favorite wrestlers.’ When you come to WWE, it’s a whole different ball game going from the independents to NXT,” she continued.

“That was a whole different level as well, but WWE RAW/SmackDown, there’s no comparison.”