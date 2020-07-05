Sasha Banks Tells Booker T That She and Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat

Yesterday, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about Sasha Banks and Bayley on his podcast, where he praised both women as a team, but believes that Bayley is not “great at anything” just “good.”
The Boss responded to Booker T’s analysis on Twitter by writing, “We’re better than Harlem Heat! Now can you dig that SUCKA @BookerT5x #sasha3shows #Bayley3Brands.”
We’re better than Harlem Heat! Now can you dig that SUCKA @BookerT5x #sasha3shows #Bayley3Brands pic.twitter.com/LaV2lTHK20
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 5, 2020
Banks and Bayley defeated Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to become WWE women’s tag team champions. Banks will challenge for the Raw women’s title at Extreme Rules, while Bayley will defend her SD championship against Nikki Cross.
