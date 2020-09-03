Sasha Banks took to Twitter today and once again expressed interest in going at it with Japanese women’s wrestling legend Meiko Satomura.

She wrote, “I want to you wrestle you @satomurameiko [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji] [Earth emoji] I hope one day we can make that happen. [peace sign emoji]”

Banks then made a follow-up tweet where she said she’d need a three-week heads up, likely to prepare for Satomura.

“Give me a 3 week notice [face with tears of joy emoji] [smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji]”

Satomura has not responded to Banks as of this writing, but they have previously had friendly Twitter exchanges over a potential match. Banks also trained with Satomura when she visited Japan in 2019. Satomura appeared for WCW in 1996 and 1997, but made her WWE debut in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, losing in the semi-finals to winner Toni Storm.

You can see Banks’ full tweets below:

Give me a 3 week notice 😂😅 — $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) September 3, 2020

