WWE has pulled the Sasha Banks and Naomi merchandise pages from the official WWE Shop website.

As noted, Michael Cole made an awkward announcement during last night’s WWE SmackDown, noting that Banks and Naomi let everyone down when they walked out of Monday’s RAW, leaving the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the desk of WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis. Cole added that Banks and Naomi have been suspended indefinitely, and new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions will be crowned in the near future with a tournament to be held. You can see video of Cole below, along with links to our various reports on the Banks – Naomi incident.

In an update, WWE had Banks and Naomi’s merchandise removed from WWE Shop shortly after SmackDown went off the air on Friday night. Their pages now return a 404 Not Found error, and you get the same message when you try to search their names.

Banks and Naomi are still listed on the official SmackDown roster as of this writing, but the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles are no longer listed by their names. Furthermore, the WWE website now lists the titles as being vacant. Banks and Naomi held the straps for 46 recognized days, according to the WWE website. They won the titles back at WrestleMania 38 Night Two, by winning a Fatal 4 Way over Natalya and Shayna Baszler, Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H., and the former champions, Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega.

There’s been even more speculation on the Banks – Naomi situation being a total work as of late, especially after last night’s announcement by Cole, but sources insist that this is not a work.

On a related note, Banks was spotted at a Steve Aoki concert in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Friday night. Below is fan footage of Banks at the show. This is in line with the Friday report that said Banks was seen taking a flight from Orlando to Minneapolis. Naomi also was not at last night’s SmackDown.

Banks and Naomi still have not commented publicly on what happened at RAW, or the announcement from SmackDown.

Mercedes / Sasha Banks just vibing at a Steve Aoki concert pic.twitter.com/ecKV2SaEG9 — ʙʟᴀᴄᴋᴀɢᴀʀ ʙᴏʟᴛᴀɢᴏɴ (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) May 21, 2022

