WWE superstar and new women’s tag champion Sasha Banks recently appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss her desire to go to the space, and how The Boss hopes to bring pro-wrestling to a different planet. Highlights are below.

How she wants to go to outer space:

“I do want to go to space. Space space. Outer space, Mars space. It’s like if I’m gonna be here on this planet, why not be the first? Why not try to beat Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk? Why not? Why can’t I try?”

Wants to put pro-wrestling on a different planet:

“Why can’t I think big. I think I would love to go to space. I would love to be the first woman to put pro wrestling on a different planet.”

(H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)