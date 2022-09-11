Ahch-To Radio recently conducted an interview with The Boss Sasha Banks, where the former multi-time women’s champion discussed the creation of characters and Intellectual Property, and how in the entertainment industry it is important to establish a character while also being true to yourself. Check out her full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On the importance of creating characters and owning IP:

“You always want to create characters to portray and live by. You’re [host] a character right now. I’m sure once you get off your headsets, you’re someone completely different. We’re always portraying different characters in every different moment of our time. For me, it’s really just owning my own IP [Intellectual Property] and owning the character behind the character and really defining, who is the character that is playing the character.”

On finding yourself:

“It’s really just finding yourself. When it comes to even wrestling, that’s a character that I come up with and I portray myself and you have your writers coming in and giving a little more details of what they see for it. It’s really when it comes to characters in your life, it’s what you see for that character because only you know how you’re going to play it and only you know how you see the vision of that character.”

