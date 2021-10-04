Former NBA star Satnam Singh recently spoke with Sportskeeda about signing with All Elite Wrestling, and when he first met company president, Tony Khan. Singh also looks back on his tryout for WWE back in 2017, where he admits he was not ready for the transition from basketball to wrestling. Highlights from the interview are below.

Reflects on his WWE tryout in 2017:

“I wasn’t ready then. I thought basketball is the best thing for me. I decided to wait for a while then. In the beginning my focus was completely on basketball. When I wanted to move out of basketball, I thought wrestling was the best opportunity for me. Because wrestling is very popular in India. That’s when I decided to leave. That’s why I signed up with AEW….yes, I was interested in wrestling from the beginning. When I started playing basketball, I thought to myself that if I get an opportunity to enter the wrestling world, I’ll do it.”

When he met Tony Khan and what it’s like working with him:

“I met Tony Khan some time ago. I thought he was a regular guy, really down to earth, mixes with everybody and really amazing guy. He treats everyone the same. All the wrestlers. Really down to earth. The best guy I’ve ever seen in my life, so far. It’s an honor, you know, He’s like really open minded. He’s really open with all the wrestlers. And he wants everyone together. He treats everyone the same. He’s the next level. I don’t know how to describe him but how do you say it, he’s down to earth also.”